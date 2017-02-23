New Car Donated to Navy Veteran Through Recycled Rides Program
A Navy veteran and her six-year-old daughter, truly receiving a life-changing gift thanks the the "Recycled Rides' program. "This is probably the nicest thing I'll ever own," said Thomas just moments after getting the keys.
