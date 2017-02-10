Name droppers: McAllister reappointed to energy commission
Andrew McAllister, 51, of Davis, has been reappointed by Gov. Jerry Brown to the California Energy Commission, where he has served since 2012. McAllister held several positions at the California Center for Sustainable Energy from 2005 to 2012, including managing director, director of policy and strategy, director of programs and binational program specialist.
