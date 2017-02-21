McGuire bill takes child hunger fight...

McGuire bill takes child hunger fight statewide

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

SACRAMENTO >> California has more children in poverty than any other state in the nation, with nearly one in four kids going hungry each day. In fact, there are more kids in poverty here in the Golden State now than there were prior to the recession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 9 hr USA-1 8
Two Popular Topics about Android (2017) 9 hr rachelhot 1
Where to find cocaine in Sacramento 13 hr Carmine 17
Sanctuary city morbid humor 19 hr MAGA2016 1
Bi beastiality on Skype Mon Lassie 3
How to Backup and Restore LINE Chat Messages on... Mon Tjkkelt 3
How to Recover Deleted or Lost Contacts on Andr... Mon rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at February 22 at 1:44AM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,664 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC