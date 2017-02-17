Major storm soaks Bay Area, swells ri...

Major storm soaks Bay Area, swells rivers

Read more: SFGate

The deluge from major storm system intensified across the Bay Area on Monday morning, bringing heavy rain that swelled rivers and streams up and down already saturated Northern and Central California. The National Weather Service painted the entire map of the upper half of the state with flood, snow and wind advisories, with flood warnings issued throughout the waterlogged northern Central Valley.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at February 20 at 3:21PM PST

