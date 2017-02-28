Loved Ones Remember Transgender Woman Killed in New Orleans
In Sacramento, her family and her community are now mourning her death after her life was senselessly cut short this weekend. "It's heartbreaking to know that she's not coming home on her scheduled flight, or we won't be seeing her again and hearing her voice," said sister Iona Maxie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|RiccardoFire
|79
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|11 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|14 hr
|Kstizzle
|20
|GOP congressman: Special prosecutor needed for ...
|20 hr
|spocko
|19
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Motorola Pho...
|Tue
|rachelhot
|1
|Red Light Cameras Lose Big Case In California (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Rev Ike
|9
|Recover WhatsApp Deleted Pictures , Videos from...
|Sun
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC