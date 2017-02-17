Jonathan L. Jones

Jonathan L. Jones

11 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Two people are being accused of posing as evacuees from the Oroville spillway emergency and scamming a Granite Bay resident out of hundreds of dollars. The Placer County Sheriff's Office began investigating a check fraud scheme Tuesday, officials said.

