Joe Guzzardi: Sacramento Ignores U.S. Citizens, Promotes Illegal Immigration
People outside California often have a hard time grasping how poisonous the state's political atmosphere is. In recent testimony to the state Senate Public Safety Commission , Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin de Len , D-Los Angeles, made it abundantly clear just how far conditions have come undone.
seems to those like the idea of keeping their criminal family here there is no crime that should call for deportation,thing is just being here illegally is reason for deportation. ca has many corrupt in office as seen by their support of criminals over laws and those who enforce laws. it is time for jeff sessions to make a stand against those in office who aid abet and harbor illegal aliens,it is after all a federal felony to do so.
