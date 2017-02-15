In the Central Valley, drought fears ...

In the Central Valley, drought fears ease, but farmers contend with a new threat: Trump

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Firebaugh farmer Joe Del Bosque in a field of peas, which will be plowed under to make way for melons. Peas enrich the soil with nitrogen through tiny nodules in their roots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 6 hr Dangerous Dan 7
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... 11 hr Battle Tested 7
If you hate trump 15 hr Sjws must resist 1
Trump should give cali to Mexico 15 hr Si si trump 1
How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7... 22 hr fghvgfh 2
Free Data Recovery Software for Sony Xperia Tue rachelhot 1
What do you think love ? Tue JAMESTING 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,785 • Total comments across all topics: 278,903,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC