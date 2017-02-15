In the Central Valley, drought fears ease, but farmers contend with a new threat: Trump
Firebaugh farmer Joe Del Bosque in a field of peas, which will be plowed under to make way for melons. Peas enrich the soil with nitrogen through tiny nodules in their roots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|6 hr
|Dangerous Dan
|7
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|11 hr
|Battle Tested
|7
|If you hate trump
|15 hr
|Sjws must resist
|1
|Trump should give cali to Mexico
|15 hr
|Si si trump
|1
|How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7...
|22 hr
|fghvgfh
|2
|Free Data Recovery Software for Sony Xperia
|Tue
|rachelhot
|1
|What do you think love ?
|Tue
|JAMESTING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC