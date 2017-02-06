In praise of colleges that lift poor ...

In praise of colleges that lift poor students

Sunday

Despite rising college tuition costs and unconscionable interest rates on student loans, our advice remains the same: Study hard and stay in school. Using data provided by the Equality of Opportunity Project and gleaned by researchers at Brown, Stanford and Harvard universities, The Sacramento Bee's Phillip Reese concluded that the California college that has the most success at transforming the fortunes of students whose parents were relatively poor is the California State University Maritime Academy.

