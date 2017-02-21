How Trumpa s Immigration Directive Could Impact Sacramento

A new direction has been given from the Trump administration to the Department of Homeland Security and immigration officials on how to carry out the president's executive orders. "What they are doing is calling for these agreements to deputize state and local law enforcement officers to carry out the tasks of an immigration officer," said Carmen Iguina with the ACLU of California at an emergency meeting Tuesday morning at the state Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.