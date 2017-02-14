Hearing to address statea s progress on pot industry
That will be the question at a hearing today in Sacramento hosted by North Coast state Sen. Mike McGuire who has been outspoken on his doubts on the state's ability to meet this deadline. “The California cannabis industry is worth an estimated $7 billion, and we're only bringing in a small fraction of taxes the state is due, about 20 to 30 percent,” McGuire said in a statement.
