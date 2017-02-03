Hate crime training brings Yolo and Sacramento DAa s Offices together
With a recent hate crime at the Davis Islamic Center still fresh on their minds, Yolo County District Attorney's Office staff are making an effort to better understand how such incidents are treated under the law. “The Yolo County District Attorney's office is committed to fighting on behalf of victims of hate crimes and bigotry,” stated Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|JTTF
|7,093
|Free speech vs. hate speech: Far-right extremis...
|8 hr
|DeMarcusLeFondue
|6
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|15 hr
|Rick
|2
|Sacramento Sux
|15 hr
|Rick
|1
|Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08)
|16 hr
|Rick
|30
|Governor Brown do NOT appoint San Luis Lawyer T...
|Thu
|Algonquin J Calhoun
|3
|Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi...
|Thu
|Eliot Rosewater
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC