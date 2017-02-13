Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For Oroville Dam
Close to 200,000 people are under an evacuation order as officials work to fix erosion to the emergency spillway at Lake Oroville, north of Sacramento. It is the nation's tallest dam at 770 ft., according to the Associated Press, and it could unleash uncontrolled flood waters if it fails.
