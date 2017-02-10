Get ready to start hearing this new Northern California area code
There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 11 hrs ago, titled Get ready to start hearing this new Northern California area code. In it, SFGate reports that:
As of Aug. 2, there were 53 usable prefixes -- the first three numbers after the area code -- remaining in the 916 area code, which is projected to run out of prefixes in the first quarter of 2018, the CPUC said. As of Aug. 2, there were 53 usable prefixes -- the first three numbers after the area code -- remaining in the 916 area code, which is projected to run out of prefixes in the first quarter of 2018, the CPUC The new number for the area code that will take over for 916 in the Sacramento region has been announced: 279.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Glas this is all we need to worry about another pre-fix 510 added 925 yada yada in the lae 80s or 90s. Means state gov't and more moving to more "affordable housing" and everybody and their mother has a cell phone. ATT happy now they charge more because they are regulated so that means that anything they have to do like PGE who blows up people with their gas line ( just met someone in Clayton whose house was blown up by faulty gas line) but they get to stay at the Renaissance Club Sport Hotel. They are fine. What other utility in the USA blows up towns and people, the CEO doesn't go to prison and they keep on blowing up people's houses because they have stuff from the gold rush underground? Before thinking about bullet train, rein in that monopoly They suck. They are overpaid and you have to know someone to get a job there like EBMUD but EBMUD gets to close at 4 PM while 9-4 folks while most people are working .STOP THE BOONDOGGLE< PUC needs Sylvia Plath God rest her soul
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|2 hr
|Mrs Ethelrode
|12
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|7 hr
|idk
|3
|In Love with my Mom
|16 hr
|Momlola
|1
|Authentic Nick Perry Nice Jersey
|Fri
|Jonny
|1
|Sacramento police arrest 20 alleged gang leaders
|Fri
|Token Neighbor
|1
|Enjoy Feudalist Kleptocracy
|Fri
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC