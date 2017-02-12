Flooding likely caused major train de...

Flooding likely caused major train derailment near Sacramento

A Union Pacific spokesman says flooded, swamp-like conditions were likely a factor in the partial derailment of a 33-car freight train in suburban Sacramento. The derailment Friday sent 22 rail cars into the mucky and swollen Cosumnes River.

