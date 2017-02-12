Flooding likely caused major train derailment near Sacramento
A Union Pacific spokesman says flooded, swamp-like conditions were likely a factor in the partial derailment of a 33-car freight train in suburban Sacramento. The derailment Friday sent 22 rail cars into the mucky and swollen Cosumnes River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|jim
|3
|Samsung Galaxy S4 Data Recovery
|5 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Talk looks at history of autism
|13 hr
|Bill
|4
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|Sat
|Mrs Ethelrode
|12
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|Sat
|idk
|3
|Get ready to start hearing this new Northern Ca...
|Sat
|Californey
|1
|In Love with my Mom
|Sat
|Momlola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC