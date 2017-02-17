Flooding expected in Sacramento, Stan...

Flooding expected in Sacramento, Stanislaus counties

13 hrs ago

Flooding is expected in several areas in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Valley this week due to rising levels on waterways in the region. Voluntary evacuations were issued Monday afternoon for residents along the Cosumnes River, the Sacramento Office of Emergency Services said.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at February 21 at 3:21AM PST

Sacramento, CA

