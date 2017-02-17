Flooding expected in Sacramento, Stanislaus counties
Flooding is expected in several areas in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Valley this week due to rising levels on waterways in the region. Voluntary evacuations were issued Monday afternoon for residents along the Cosumnes River, the Sacramento Office of Emergency Services said.
