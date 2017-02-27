Federal water allocation offers good ...

Federal water allocation offers good news for some Valley growers, bad news for others

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Central San Joaquin Valley farmers got a dose of good and bad news Tuesday as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced a full supply of water for east-side farmers in the Friant Division, while telling west-side farmers they must wait a few more weeks to learn what they will get from the Central Valley Project. Officials with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation delayed the critical allocation announcement for water users north and south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, saying the unusually wet year is requiring them to take more time to refine their estimate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 45 min RiccardoFire 79
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 4 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
Where to find cocaine in Sacramento 7 hr Kstizzle 20
News GOP congressman: Special prosecutor needed for ... 12 hr spocko 19
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Motorola Pho... 20 hr rachelhot 1
Red Light Cameras Lose Big Case In California (Feb '12) Mon Rev Ike 9
Recover WhatsApp Deleted Pictures , Videos from... Sun rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at February 28 at 1:55PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,664 • Total comments across all topics: 279,218,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC