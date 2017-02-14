Evacuation lifted for 200K Californians living below dam

In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Diljit Singh, 7, eats as his parents Ramandeep Kaur, left, and father, Baltwant Singh, 49, center, rest after evacuating from Yuba City inside the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, Calif. The temple, the area's oldest and largest, took in more than 200 people who were forced to evacuate the towns while emergency crews tried to keep the Oroville Dam from flooding.

