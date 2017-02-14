Emergency Work Underway on Garden Hig...

Emergency Work Underway on Garden Highway Levee

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

As most eyes were trained on the Oroville Dam up river, emergency work was underway on the Garden Highway levee in Sutter County . The levee at the confluence of the Feather and Sacramento rivers showed signs of trouble Monday, with work continuing through the day Tuesday.

