Emergency Work Underway on Garden Highway Levee
As most eyes were trained on the Oroville Dam up river, emergency work was underway on the Garden Highway levee in Sutter County . The levee at the confluence of the Feather and Sacramento rivers showed signs of trouble Monday, with work continuing through the day Tuesday.
