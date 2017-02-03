Drought-easing California snow heaviest in 22 years

Frank Gehrke, right, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, checks the weight of the snow sample on a scale held by Mikel Shybut, a policy fellow with the California Council on Science and Technology, during the second manual snow survey of the season at at Phillips Station Thursday near Echo Summit Frank Gehrke, right, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, carries the snowpack measuring tube as he crosses a snow covered meadow while conducting the second manual snow survey of the season at Phillips Station Thursday in Echo Summit PHILLIPS STATION >> Clambering through a snowy meadow with drifts up to the tree branches, California's water managers measured the state's vital Sierra Nevada snowpack Thursday at a drought-busting and welcome 173 percent of average.

