Drought-easing California snow heaviest in 22 years
Frank Gehrke, right, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, checks the weight of the snow sample on a scale held by Mikel Shybut, a policy fellow with the California Council on Science and Technology, during the second manual snow survey of the season at at Phillips Station Thursday near Echo Summit Frank Gehrke, right, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, carries the snowpack measuring tube as he crosses a snow covered meadow while conducting the second manual snow survey of the season at Phillips Station Thursday in Echo Summit PHILLIPS STATION >> Clambering through a snowy meadow with drifts up to the tree branches, California's water managers measured the state's vital Sierra Nevada snowpack Thursday at a drought-busting and welcome 173 percent of average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free speech vs. hate speech: Far-right extremis...
|5 hr
|TerriB1
|3
|Governor Brown do NOT appoint San Luis Lawyer T...
|22 hr
|Algonquin J Calhoun
|3
|Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi...
|22 hr
|Eliot Rosewater
|10
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Wed
|Buzz Brain
|1
|Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08)
|Jan 29
|Jim P
|29
|Alliance Worknet found guilty of denying access...
|Jan 27
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Jan 26
|Roudy The Second
|37
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC