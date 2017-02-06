Drewskia s Owner Surprised with New Dog

9 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

It's been nearly two years since Andrew Blaskovich's dog, Rex, was shot and killed during a burglary at his Sacramento home . Since then, the owner of the popular Drewski's food truck and restaurant has been searching for a new dog.

Sacramento, CA

