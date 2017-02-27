Deported immigrant sentenced in Sacra...

Deported immigrant sentenced in Sacramento rape cases

Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Jose Gomez-Garcia was sentenced to 206 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him in June of six felony counts of forcible rape, two felony counts of forcible sodomy and one felony count of forcible oral copulation, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney. Gomez-Garcia raped three women by force between June and October 2002.

