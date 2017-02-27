Deported immigrant sentenced in Sacramento rape cases
Jose Gomez-Garcia was sentenced to 206 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him in June of six felony counts of forcible rape, two felony counts of forcible sodomy and one felony count of forcible oral copulation, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney. Gomez-Garcia raped three women by force between June and October 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP congressman: Special prosecutor needed for ...
|23 min
|CodeTalker
|15
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|1 hr
|3somerappdating
|5
|Recover WhatsApp Deleted Pictures , Videos from...
|1 hr
|3somerappdating
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Motorola Pho...
|5 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Red Light Cameras Lose Big Case In California (Feb '12)
|10 hr
|Rev Ike
|9
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Sun
|e Ore
|8
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Sun
|Oklady
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC