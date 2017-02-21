Delegates embracing Trump At Californ...

Delegates embracing Trump At Californiaa s GOP convention

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

SACRAMENTO >> With a Republican in the White House but waning influence in their own state government, the California GOP is in a strange spot. Does it embrace a highly unorthodox and polarizing president, riding the wave of populism that unexpectedly propelled him into office, or - given Donald Trump's abysmal approval ratings in the Golden State will that alienate the people that the party needs to regain its footing? If there is apprehension among the party faithful, it isn't showing at the state GOP convention, which opened today in Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kremlin Dont Own Trump 10 hr PORTSTEWART 6
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Fri DeMarcusLeGerontius 5,449
Bi beastiality on Skype Fri USA-1 5
How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from LG G5/G4/G3... Thu rachelhot 1
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Thu kyman 10
Sanctuary city morbid humor Feb 23 Trumpubitches 2
If you hate trump Feb 23 Trumpubitches 6
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at February 25 at 2:01PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,078 • Total comments across all topics: 279,146,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC