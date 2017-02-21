Delegates embracing Trump At Californiaa s GOP convention

SACRAMENTO >> With a Republican in the White House but waning influence in their own state government, the California GOP is in a strange spot. Does it embrace a highly unorthodox and polarizing president, riding the wave of populism that unexpectedly propelled him into office, or - given Donald Trump's abysmal approval ratings in the Golden State will that alienate the people that the party needs to regain its footing? If there is apprehension among the party faithful, it isn't showing at the state GOP convention, which opened today in Sacramento.

