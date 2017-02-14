Crews rush to repair crippled Oroville Dam

Crews working around the clock atop a crippled California dam reported progress Tuesday in repairing the damaged spillway and reducing the water level by at least 8 feet at the reservoir that has been central to this farming region for a half century. Helicopters carried giant sandbags and cement blocks from a staging area on the south side of the Oroville Dam toward the stricken spillway on the north side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.