Crews rescue people from American Riv...

Crews rescue people from American River as water levels rise

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Sacramento firefighters used a boat to reach the man, who was on an island near Del Paso Boulevard at Railroad Avenue. He was taken to the hospital to get treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Authentic Nick Perry Nice Jersey 46 min Jonny 1
News Sacramento police arrest 20 alleged gang leaders 1 hr Token Neighbor 1
Enjoy Feudalist Kleptocracy 6 hr USS LIBERTY 2
Kremlin Dont Own Trump 6 hr yidfellas v USA 5
Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software 19 hr rachelhot 1
News Man Arrested in 1999 Disappearance of Modesto W... (Nov '07) Thu Your Service Prov... 47
An Effective Way to Recover Deleted Pictures fr... Wed rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at February 10 at 6:38AM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,601 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC