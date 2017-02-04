Courtesy: Sacramento Republic FC
Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Saturday Sacramento Republic FC and Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings will hold a united front during the upcoming expansion process. "I am extremely pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement in principle that ensures Sacramento Republic FC will be the future of MLS for Sacramento we have the strongest bid and are committed to ensuring Sacramento Republic FC becomes the next MLS team," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a statement released by the city.
