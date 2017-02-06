Community Members Celebrate Oak Park Arch
What was an old fixture in Oak Park has been new again for a little while, but Monday community members braved a hard rain to celebrate their arch. With a chanted countdown and an over-sized pair of scissors, homeowners and city council members realized a dream that's been talked about for more than a decade -- cutting the ribbon on a project pushed strongly by now-deceased activist Terre Johnson.
