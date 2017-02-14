Colorado Governor Talks Pot Challenges to Lawmakers in Sacramento
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is telling California lawmakers to set standards for edible marijuana goods and driving under the influence of cannabis as soon as possible to avoid repeating mistakes that his state made when it legalized recreational pot. A California Senate committee heard from the Democratic governor Tuesday as the Legislature prepares to regulate sales of the drug.
