Coalition Calls for End to California Drought Emergency
A coalition of state and local leaders is pressing California to lift restrictions on urban water use in the wettest winter for years to drench the state. Republican State Sen. Jim Nielsen of Northern California said Tuesday that he wants Gov. Jerry Brown to end a 3-year-old drought emergency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Recover Data from Galaxy S4 S5 S6 S7
|4 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Man Arrested in 1999 Disappearance of Modesto W... (Nov '07)
|11 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|44
|Backup and Restore Line Chats on Samsung
|Mon
|rachelhot
|1
|Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi...
|Mon
|DeMarcusLeFondue
|12
|Noisy town hall protests show how the left is t...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|3
|How to Erase Data from Android Securely and Per...
|Mon
|Androids suck
|2
|Sacramento Sux
|Mon
|Well Well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC