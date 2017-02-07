Coalition calls for end to California drought emergency
A coalition of state and local leaders is pressing California to lift restrictions on urban water use after the wettest winter for years. Water regulators in Sacramento on Wednesday will decide on a recommendation to extend the drought rules, uncertain if rain and snow will continue through spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacramento Sux
|15 min
|eager scout
|3
|Enjoy Feudalist Kleptocracy
|17 min
|Jared the putz
|1
|How to Recover Data from Galaxy S4 S5 S6 S7
|8 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Man Arrested in 1999 Disappearance of Modesto W... (Nov '07)
|16 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|44
|Backup and Restore Line Chats on Samsung
|Mon
|rachelhot
|1
|Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi...
|Mon
|DeMarcusLeFondue
|12
|Noisy town hall protests show how the left is t...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC