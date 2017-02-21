CHP officer dies from injuries suffer...

CHP officer dies from injuries suffered in crash during south Sacramento pursuit

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer died from injuries he suffered Wednesday when he was involved in a crash during a pursuit. Lucas F. Chellew, 31, an 8-year veteran of the CHP died at 6:11 p.m. at UC Davis Medical Center, authorities announced at a 9:30 p.m. news conference at the hospital.

