CHP officer dies from injuries suffered in crash during south Sacramento pursuit
A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer died from injuries he suffered Wednesday when he was involved in a crash during a pursuit. Lucas F. Chellew, 31, an 8-year veteran of the CHP died at 6:11 p.m. at UC Davis Medical Center, authorities announced at a 9:30 p.m. news conference at the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bi beastiality on Skype
|5 hr
|Greasyhoburns
|4
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|5 hr
|Greasyhoburns
|5,445
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|5 hr
|Trumpubitches
|2
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|5 hr
|Trumpubitches
|9
|If you hate trump
|5 hr
|Trumpubitches
|6
|Inmate found dead at Sacramento main jail (Oct '08)
|14 hr
|Unkown
|43
|Free Data Recovery Software for HTC
|15 hr
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC