Childrena s Theatre students to perform in Sacramento
Students in the Bay Area Children's Theatre Advanced Performers program have been selected to showcase a new musical at the first-ever Junior Theatre Festival WEST , taking place February 10-12, 2017, in Sacramento CA. Advanced Performers are East Bay students aged 9 - 17 who have successfully auditioned for BACT's traveling musical theatre team.
