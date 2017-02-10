Charter Schools Clash with NAACP Over...

Charter Schools Clash with NAACP Over Call for Moratorium

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

Margaret Fortune, CEO of the Fortune School of Education charter group, displays her NAACP membership card at a press conference organized by the California Charter Schools Association on Thursday. Last spring, the Fortune School of Education, a charter management group that operates six schools in Sacramento and San Bernardino, christened its newest school the Alice Huffman College Prep Middle School, in honor of the longtime president of the California NAACP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get ready to start hearing this new Northern Ca... 2 hr Californey 1
In Love with my Mom 5 hr Momlola 1
Authentic Nick Perry Nice Jersey 17 hr Jonny 1
News Sacramento police arrest 20 alleged gang leaders 18 hr Token Neighbor 1
Enjoy Feudalist Kleptocracy 23 hr USS LIBERTY 2
Kremlin Dont Own Trump 23 hr yidfellas v USA 5
Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software Thu rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 278,763,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC