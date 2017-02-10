Charter Schools Clash with NAACP Over Call for Moratorium

Margaret Fortune, CEO of the Fortune School of Education charter group, displays her NAACP membership card at a press conference organized by the California Charter Schools Association on Thursday. Last spring, the Fortune School of Education, a charter management group that operates six schools in Sacramento and San Bernardino, christened its newest school the Alice Huffman College Prep Middle School, in honor of the longtime president of the California NAACP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.