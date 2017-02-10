Charter Schools Clash with NAACP Over Call for Moratorium
Margaret Fortune, CEO of the Fortune School of Education charter group, displays her NAACP membership card at a press conference organized by the California Charter Schools Association on Thursday. Last spring, the Fortune School of Education, a charter management group that operates six schools in Sacramento and San Bernardino, christened its newest school the Alice Huffman College Prep Middle School, in honor of the longtime president of the California NAACP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get ready to start hearing this new Northern Ca...
|2 hr
|Californey
|1
|In Love with my Mom
|5 hr
|Momlola
|1
|Authentic Nick Perry Nice Jersey
|17 hr
|Jonny
|1
|Sacramento police arrest 20 alleged gang leaders
|18 hr
|Token Neighbor
|1
|Enjoy Feudalist Kleptocracy
|23 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|23 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC