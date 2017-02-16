Capital Stage Presents Sacramento Pre...

Capital Stage Presents Sacramento Premiere Guards at the Taj by Rajiv Joseph

Guards at the Taj is the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award Winner for Outstanding Play, and the 2016 Obie Award Winner for Best New American Play. Capital Stage Co-Founder and Associate Artist, Jonathan Williams, returns to direct this critically acclaimed two person play for its Sacramento Premiere.

