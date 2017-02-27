Candlelight vigil being held for missing teens

The vigil fro Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., on the front lawn of Cesar Chavez Community School, 255 W. Beamer St. Both youths vanished 25 days apart beginning last October and despite a continuing investigation by local law enforcement officers as well as the FBI, no new information as to their whereabouts has surfaced. The FBI is still offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the return of two missing juveniles.

