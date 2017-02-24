Californian Sentenced for Felony Insu...

Californian Sentenced for Felony Insurance Fraud in Sacramento

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office in California reported that Paige Nolasco, who pled no contest to felony insurance fraud, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years' formal probation, and ordered her to pay $1,781 in restitution. The DA's office said that on April 30, 2016, Paige Nolasco's girlfriend rented a U-Haul truck and purchased insurance, with the intention to stage an accident and use the insurance money to repair Nolasco's previously damaged car.

