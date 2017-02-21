Californian Rep. Issa: Special prosec...

Californian Rep. Issa: Special prosecutor needed for Russia probe

A Republican congressman has called for a special prosecutor to investigate whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and was in touch with President Donald Trump 's team during the campaign. Rep. Darrell Issa of California says it would be improper for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to lead the investigation.

