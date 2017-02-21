California voters could make it easie...

California voters could make it easier to raise taxes to build...

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A Sacramento-area assemblywoman wants Californians to decide if it should be easier to raise taxes or issue bonds to finance transit, water, parks and low-income housing projects. Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry has proposed a constitutional amendment that would lower the margin needed for local governments to pass a tax hike or bond measure to pay for such efforts from a two-thirds supermajority to 55%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 13 hr USA-1 8
Two Popular Topics about Android (2017) 13 hr rachelhot 1
Where to find cocaine in Sacramento 18 hr Carmine 17
Sanctuary city morbid humor Tue MAGA2016 1
Bi beastiality on Skype Mon Lassie 3
How to Backup and Restore LINE Chat Messages on... Mon Tjkkelt 3
How to Recover Deleted or Lost Contacts on Andr... Mon rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,067,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC