California voters could make it easier to raise taxes to build...

A Sacramento-area assemblywoman wants Californians to decide if it should be easier to raise taxes or issue bonds to finance transit, water, parks and low-income housing projects. Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry has proposed a constitutional amendment that would lower the margin needed for local governments to pass a tax hike or bond measure to pay for such efforts from a two-thirds supermajority to 55%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.