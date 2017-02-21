California senator removed after crit...

California senator removed after criticizing late lawmaker

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Nguyen was removed from the Senate floor Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, after refusing to stop delivering a speech cr... . FILE -- In this May 26, 2016 file photo Sen. Janet Nguyen, R-Fountain Valley, is congratulated by Sen. Richardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, after the Senate approved one of her bills, in Sacramento, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from LG G5/G4/G3... 11 hr rachelhot 1
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) 11 hr DeMarcusLeGerontius 5,446
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 12 hr kyman 10
Bi beastiality on Skype 20 hr Greasyhoburns 4
Sanctuary city morbid humor 20 hr Trumpubitches 2
If you hate trump 20 hr Trumpubitches 6
News Inmate found dead at Sacramento main jail (Oct '08) Thu Unkown 43
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at February 23 at 3:00PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,108,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC