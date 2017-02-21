California senator removed after crit...

California senator removed after criticizing late lawmaker

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this May 26, 2016 file photo Sen. Janet Nguyen, R-Fountain Grove, speaks in Sacramento, Calif. Nguyen was removed from the Senate floor Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, after refusing to stop delivering a speech criticizing former Sen. Tom Hayden for his anti-war activism in Vietnam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from LG G5/G4/G3... 8 hr rachelhot 1
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) 8 hr DeMarcusLeGerontius 5,446
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... 9 hr kyman 10
Bi beastiality on Skype 17 hr Greasyhoburns 4
Sanctuary city morbid humor 17 hr Trumpubitches 2
If you hate trump 17 hr Trumpubitches 6
News Inmate found dead at Sacramento main jail (Oct '08) Thu Unkown 43
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at February 23 at 3:00PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,024 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC