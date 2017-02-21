California Republicans are gathering in Sacramento this weekend. Here's what's on the agenda
California Republican activists and state party leaders have descended on Sacramento for their annual convention, which runs Friday to Sunday. While it's not expected to be quite as eventful as last year's event in Burlingame, when an appearance by Donald Trump was met with protests , there are a few key things on the state GOP's agenda as the party looks to rebound in 2018 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|8 hr
|DeMarcusLeGerontius
|5,449
|Bi beastiality on Skype
|9 hr
|USA-1
|5
|How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from LG G5/G4/G3...
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Thu
|kyman
|10
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Thu
|Trumpubitches
|2
|If you hate trump
|Thu
|Trumpubitches
|6
|Inmate found dead at Sacramento main jail (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Unkown
|43
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC