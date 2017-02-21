California Republicans are gathering ...

California Republicans are gathering in Sacramento this weekend. Here's what's on the agenda

California Republican activists and state party leaders have descended on Sacramento for their annual convention, which runs Friday to Sunday. While it's not expected to be quite as eventful as last year's event in Burlingame, when an appearance by Donald Trump was met with protests , there are a few key things on the state GOP's agenda as the party looks to rebound in 2018 .

