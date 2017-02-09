California lawmakers introduce bills ...

California lawmakers introduce bills to help refugees

13 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Amid nationwide legal battles over the president's temporary refugee ban, California lawmakers are taking steps to make their state more welcoming to people fleeing war, persecution or disasters in their home countries. Assembly Democrats announced bills Wednesday to grant refugees in-state tuition at public colleges and provide money to school districts with large child refugee populations.

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at February 09 at 6:43AM PST

