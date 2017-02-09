California lawmakers introduce bills to help refugees
Amid nationwide legal battles over the president's temporary refugee ban, California lawmakers are taking steps to make their state more welcoming to people fleeing war, persecution or disasters in their home countries. Assembly Democrats announced bills Wednesday to grant refugees in-state tuition at public colleges and provide money to school districts with large child refugee populations.
