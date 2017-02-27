California Focus: Oroville near-calamity should be warning to fault-riddled state
Just because nature allows a delay of many years while officials dither over a catastrophe in the making doesn't make that disaster any easier to handle when it finally strikes. This is one major lesson of the Oroville Dam spillway crisis that saw the sudden evacuation of almost 200,000 persons from their homes when the dam's emergency spillway crumbled under the force of millions of gallons of fast-moving water.
