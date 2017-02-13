California dam managers dismissed flood concern 12 years ago
Environmental activists and local government officials warned more than a decade ago about the risk of catastrophic flooding below a major Northern California dam -- the very scenario that threatened to unfold over the weekend, forcing the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people downstream. But those fears were dismissed at the time by the state and federal regulators, who said they were confident the hillside that helps hold back billions of gallons of water was stable.
