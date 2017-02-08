California Could Be Overdue For A 100...

California Could Be Overdue For A 100-Year Mega-Flood

It may not be in the cards this year, but California has an extended history of mega-floods - the likes of which the state has not seen since 1862, when about 40 days of straight rain turned the Central Valley and much of Sacramento into a lake , killing countless people and thousands of livestock and leveling a number of barely decade-old west coast towns. Hydrology researcher Dave Reynolds argued in a 2012 paper that despite the lack of weather records for the state prior to the 1850s, the Great Flood of 1862 should be considered a 200-year event that could be expected to repeat itself with much more disastrous effects now that the west coast is so much more densely populated.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at February 09 at 6:43AM PST

