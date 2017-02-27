CA: Sacramento Transit Agency wants to Shake Up its Bus Routes
Feb. 27--Sacramento Regional Transit announced plans Monday to rethink its 30-year-old bus route system, starting from scratch. Speaking at an agency board "strategic vision" workshop, RT officials said the metropolitan area has changed in the 30 years since the bus routes were first established, making the system - still largely focused on serving downtown -- less effective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP congressman: Special prosecutor needed for ...
|2 hr
|spocko
|19
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|5 hr
|3somerappdating
|5
|Recover WhatsApp Deleted Pictures , Videos from...
|5 hr
|3somerappdating
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Motorola Pho...
|9 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Red Light Cameras Lose Big Case In California (Feb '12)
|15 hr
|Rev Ike
|9
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Sun
|e Ore
|8
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Sun
|Oklady
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC