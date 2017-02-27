CA: Sacramento Transit Agency wants t...

CA: Sacramento Transit Agency wants to Shake Up its Bus Routes

Feb. 27--Sacramento Regional Transit announced plans Monday to rethink its 30-year-old bus route system, starting from scratch. Speaking at an agency board "strategic vision" workshop, RT officials said the metropolitan area has changed in the 30 years since the bus routes were first established, making the system - still largely focused on serving downtown -- less effective.

