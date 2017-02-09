CA: Governor Brown Pitches Sacramento...

CA: Governor Brown Pitches Sacramento's Streetcar to Trump

Feb. 10--Sacramento's planned downtown streetcar line got a boost from Gov. Jerry Brown this week, who included it on a list of 51 "critical" infrastructure projects California would like to see the Trump administration help fund. Brown sent that list this week to the National Governors Association to be forwarded to Trump transportation officials for consideration.

