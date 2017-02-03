CA Firefighter Adopts 'Chunk,' the Dog He Rescued
Feb. 03--Chunk, a dog who was rescued after being found tied up and abandoned in October, was permanently adopted by Sacramento firefighter Mike Thawley on Friday morning at the Front Street Animal Shelter. Chunk was nearly hairless with scabby, swollen legs, and was shivering in the cold rain near 12th and North B streets on Oct. 16 when Thawley and the Sacramento Fire Department Engine No.
