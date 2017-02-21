Bank robber gets life for using woman...

Bank robber gets life for using woman as human shield

7 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A California bank robber who used a hostage as a human shield in a deadly shootout with police following the heist and a wild car chase was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison during an emotional hearing. Jaime Ramos, 22, pleaded guilty last year in a deal with prosecutors to avoid a possible death sentence at trial.

