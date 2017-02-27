Assemblyman Ian Calderon named to sam...

Assemblyman Ian Calderon named to same commission from which his uncle was booted

Read more: LA Daily News

In this Oct. 15, 2014 staff file photo, State Assemblyman Ian Calderon speaks at Katherine Edwards Middle School in Whittier. Calderon has been appointed to the California Film Commission, the same board that his uncle, former state Sen. Ron Calderon, was removed from after a report surfaced that he had solicited bribes from an undercover FBI agent posing as a film producer.

